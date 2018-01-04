Eversource Says Tax Bill Allows It To Lower Customer Rates

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- Eversource announced Thursday that it will pass some of the millions of dollars it will save under the newly-passed federal tax bill onto its Massachusetts customers.



The utility said in a news release that it has voluntarily decided to scale back its Massachusetts customers’ rates, citing the fact that it will pay “millions” less in taxes thanks to the new federal tax bill’s reduction of the federal corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.



It has already informed the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities of...

