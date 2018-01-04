Eversource Says Tax Bill Allows It To Lower Customer Rates
The utility said in a news release that it has voluntarily decided to scale back its Massachusetts customers’ rates, citing the fact that it will pay “millions” less in taxes thanks to the new federal tax bill’s reduction of the federal corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.
It has already informed the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login