Charming Charlie Landlords Oppose Lease Rejection Plans

Law360, Wilmington (January 4, 2018, 7:56 PM EST) -- Three landlords leasing property to bankrupt women’s clothing and accessory retailer Charming Charlie Inc. objected Thursday to the company’s proposed lease rejection procedures, saying they didn’t allow enough time for the landlords to respond to a rejection notice from the debtor.



In the objection, Bayer Retail Company VI LLC, Ashley Park Property Owner LLC and G&I VII Reno Operating LLC said the lease rejection procedures provide for a seven-day window for landlords to object to a rejection or assumption notice for their leases, but that twice...

