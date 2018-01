High Court Urged To Pass On CareFirst Breach Standing Row

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- A group of CareFirst policyholders is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a request to weigh in on whether corporate data breaches automatically give consumers standing to sue, arguing that reports of a circuit split on the type of harm needed to maintain such claims are greatly exaggerated.



The policyholders' brief, which was docketed Wednesday, rallied against a petition for writ of certiorari filed by CareFirst in late October that urged the high court to review a decision handed down by the D.C. Circuit in August...

