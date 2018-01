Corrum Capital Takes Off With $250M For Aviation Fund

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:33 PM EST) -- Corrum Capital on Thursday said it has taken in $250 million in commitments for a new aviation fund that will allow the North Carolina-based private equity firm to boost its presence in a well-established area of the transportation market.



Corrum said the fund, Corrum Capital Aviation Partners LP, received support from both new and existing investors, and was oversubscribed up to its $250 million hard cap. CCAP, which had its final closure on Dec. 15, plays into Corrum's overall strategy of "niche, cashflow-oriented investments," which it...

