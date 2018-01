Transposagen Can’t Use TC Heartland To Nix Antibody IP Suit

Law360, San Francisco (January 4, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday denied Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s bid to dismiss a suit alleging it infringed Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co.’s patents for man-made antibodies, saying Transposagen should have made its improper venue arguments in May, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s TC Heartland decision.



Transposagen attorney Bryan Vogel of Robins Kaplan LLP said the TC Heartland decision found that a company can only be sued for patent infringement where it’s incorporated or has an established place of business, not just where its products are sold....

