NC Appeals Court Revives Brain Surgery Med Mal Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 10:10 PM EST) -- A suit accusing a doctor and hospital of negligently performing brain surgery on a patient, causing permanent injuries, was revived Tuesday by a North Carolina appeals court, ruling an adjudication of the patient’s incompetency is not required to toll the statute of limitations and the trial judge improperly dismissed the suit.



In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel overturned a trial judge’s summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. John Whitley and Cumberland County Hospital System Inc. in a suit brought by legal...

