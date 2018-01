Full 2nd Circ. Pressed To Review Louis Vuitton TM Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- A small luxury brand asked the full Second Circuit to take another look at a December decision killing its trademark suit claiming Louis Vuitton ripped off one of its sneaker designs, arguing Wednesday that the appeals court had wrongly overlooked its product promotion on social media.



A three-judge panel of the appeals court had affirmed a New York federal judge’s decision to nix LVL XIII Brands Inc.’s suit against the luxury giant over a sneaker with a metal toe plate, finding the design was “commonplace” and...

