Burns White Snags Three Med Mal Defense Attys

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 8:08 PM EST) -- Burns White LLC has bolstered its health care practice group by adding a veteran trial attorney with more than 35 years of experience handling medical malpractice defense, and two others, the Pittsburgh-based firm announced Wednesday.



David R. Johnson joins Burns White as a member after previously serving as a founding member and president of litigation boutique Thomson Rhodes & Cowie PC in Pittsburgh, where he spent more than three decades handling litigation matters ranging from medical negligence defense to breach of contract cases and employment matters....

