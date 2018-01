Health Practice Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 3:25 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP's health care group spent 2017 tangling with federal agencies, negotiating with the nation's largest health care plans and molding unique business deals, work that earned its lawyers a spot among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



With more than 180 lawyers practicing out of 10 offices around the country, King & Spalding's health care group is one of the largest in the U.S. Its partners say the group's success can be attributed to its ability to balance all aspects of health care...

