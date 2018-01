Trump Lays Out Demands For DACA Deal

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:05 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday laid out his conditions for striking a deal to continue protections for beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying that any agreement must include money for a border wall and an end to the diversity visa lottery.



For the young immigrants to continue receiving work authorizations and not be exposed to deportation, Democrats must agree to fund the wall along the southern border of the U.S. and to end a lottery that provides approximately 50,000 green cards a...

