Calif. Bill Bars Secret Settlements In Sex Misconduct Cases

Law360, San Jose (January 4, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- A California bill that would prohibit someone accused of sexual assault, harassment or discrimination in the workplace from settling allegations with an agreement that includes a confidentiality provision was introduced by a female senator Wednesday, who said such secrecy keeps “these aggressors unaccountable.”



The legislation authored by state Sen. Connie M. Leyva, D-Chino, aims to protect others from being victimized, the lawmaker said in an announcement Wednesday. Co-sponsored by the Consumer Attorneys of California and the California Women's Law Center, SB 820 would ban the inclusion...

