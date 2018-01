TTAB Rejects 'Crossbox' As Too Similar To 'CrossFit'

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has rejected “Crossbox” as a trademark for clothing, food and entertainment products, listing a "Jeopardy" question among the evidence showing the term is likely to be confused with “CrossFit,” a fitness program with gyms that are often referred to as “boxes.”



In a nonprecedential decision published Tuesday, the TTAB said that it would not accept Ralph Haeusler’s application to trademark Crossbox because CrossFit Inc.’s fame makes it likely that Haeusler’s customers would believe it is associated with or endorsed by...

To view the full article, register now.