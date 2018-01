Winter Is Here For Employers: 5 Ways To Cope

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:46 PM EST) -- With much of America starting 2018 in the grip of record cold and blizzard conditions, employers should be taking care to avoid missteps that can cause legal trouble, like not properly paying workers on snow days or failing to maintain safe environments.



Kristen Gallagher, a partner at McDonald Carano LLP, said employers facing situations where inclement or dangerous conditions exist should first look at what their legal obligations are under federal, state and local statutes and then consider what actions make sense in terms of employee...

