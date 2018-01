Manafort's Unlikely Shot At Mueller Aimed For Public Splash

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- Paul Manafort's new civil suit against special counsel Robert Mueller risks jeopardizing his odds of a negotiating a plea and his standing in the parallel criminal case, but white collar attorneys say the onetime Trump campaign chair could be signaling his loyalty to the president by publicly attacking Mueller's mandate.



In his complaint in D.C. federal court Wednesday, Manafort hammered on the argument that Mueller strayed from the objective of investigating the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia amid the country's interference in the 2016 U.S....

