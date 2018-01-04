Texas Securities Watchdog Blocks UK Cryptocurrency Outlet

By Cara Salvatore

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 10:01 PM EST) -- Texas securities regulators issued an emergency halt of certain operations of U.K. cryptocurrency marketplace BitConnect on Thursday, saying its cryptocurrency offerings are opaque and promises to investors are unrealistically rosy.

The Texas State Securities Board said Thursday it’s halted “multiple investment programs” provided by the U.K.-based company. Its investor solicitations promise returns of over 100 percent, the TSSB said, for BitConnect’s own proprietary cryptocurrency, called BitConnect Coins, or BCC.

The enforcement action follows BitConnect’s recent announcement that it would hold an initial coin offering, or ICO,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular