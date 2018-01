UNC Med School Gets No-Hires Antitrust Settlement Cleared

Law360, Washington (January 5, 2018, 3:21 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Thursday signed off on a settlement under which the University of North Carolina School of Medicine agrees to a prohibition on no-hire arrangements, leaving only the Duke University School of Medicine to face antitrust allegations and damages claims from an instructor.



U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles concluded that UNC’s deal with Duke instructor Danielle Seaman hit all the requirements for approval, having been achieved after “significant factual discovery” and carefully negotiated by experienced counsel to reach a conclusion that...

To view the full article, register now.