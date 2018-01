Class Action Group Of The Year: Seeger Weiss

Law360, Chicago (January 17, 2018, 5:32 PM EST) -- Seeger Weiss LLP proved itself to be a David unafraid of Goliath-style litigation last year, with firm attorneys’ leading role in the settlement of the Volkswagen clean diesel litigation earning it a place among Law360’s Class Action Practice Groups of the Year.



For a 30-person plaintiff’s firm, Seeger Weiss hasn’t let its size influence the size of the opponents it chooses — or the size of the settlements it negotiates. Attorneys from Seeger spent the last year solidifying eye-popping settlements with Volkswagen, battling AbbVie Inc. in...

