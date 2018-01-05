Insomnia Cookies Hits Snooze On Trademark Spat

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 2:29 PM EST) -- Insomnia Cookies LLC and a Virginia bakery have agreed to settle a trademark dispute over a crescent moon-shaped logo to advertise their late-night treats, according to a stipulation filed on Thursday.



Insomnia and Red-Eye Cookie Co. LLC on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Glen E. Conrad for a two-month stay to finalize the settlement, saying that “certain matters” between the cookie makers need to be completed before the finalized agreement.



Insomnia Cookies filed suit against Red-Eye in January 2017, alleging that the Richmond-based bakery had infringed...

