Enviros Fight Plans To Lease NM Land For Fracking

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:58 PM EST) -- Environmental groups have challenged the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s plans to open up thousands of acres of land in the Greater Chaco area of New Mexico to hydraulic fracturing, saying the agency must hold off until a proper environmental analysis has taken place.



WildEarth Guardians joined the Western Environmental Law Center, the Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental groups in filing an administrative appeal, dated Wednesday, opposing the BLM’s plans to lease an additional 4,400 acres of land in New Mexico...

To view the full article, register now.