NC Cherokee Tribe Latest To File Opioid Marketing Suit

By Dani Kass

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- North Carolina's Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians on Thursday joined the mass of groups accusing opioid makers and distributors of deceptively marketing the painkillers as safe for long-term use and creating the nation’s opioid crisis.

The tribe's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit in North Carolina federal court says the manufacturers intentionally and unlawfully got the nation hooked on opioids by lying about how addictive they were and that suppliers failed to properly catch suspicious orders of opioids.

While more than 200 suits have been filed...
Case Information

Case Title

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians v. AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation et al


Case Number

1:18-cv-00004

Court

North Carolina Western

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Judge

Martin Reidinger

Date Filed

January 4, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

