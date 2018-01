Well Owner Must Cover Hercules In Drilling Blowout Suit

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 5:05 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday ruled that the owner of an offshore gas drilling platform is required to indemnify drilling contractor Hercules Offshore Inc. for claims brought by two other contractors alleging it was responsible for a fire on the platform.



District Court Judge Kenneth Hoyt found that Walter Oil & Gas Corp. must defend Hercules against Cameron International and Axon Pressure Products Inc.'s claims, following accusations by underwriters at Lloyd's of London that a defective part made by Cameron and Axon caused the fire....

