HUD To Postpone Obama Fair-Housing Rule Deadline

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said in a notice filed Thursday that it will suspend an Obama-era requirement that communities analyze their housing segregation and submit plans for changing it in order to receive certain federal grants, postponing the plan submission deadline until 2020.



The notice, to be published Friday, said the deadline created in 2015 by the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule needs to be extended to provide local government program participants more time to complete the Assessment of Fair Housing required...

