King & Spalding Moves To Sink Ex-Associate's Suit

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 5:07 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP on Thursday asked a Manhattan federal judge to grant summary judgment in a dispute with a former attorney who has accused the firm of wrongful termination after he raised ethics concerns about two partners.



The Atlanta-based BigLaw firm claimed that onetime senior associate David Joffe was not fired for attempting to shed light on allegedly improper conduct, but rather for a consistent pattern of negative performance issues that culminated in his removal from the partnership track and, finally, from the firm. ...

To view the full article, register now.