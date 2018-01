Broker Takes Sacked Manager To Court Over Travel Expenses

Law360, London (January 6, 2018, 12:35 AM GMT) -- A subsidiary of U.K. interdealer broker TP ICAP PLC has initiated legal proceedings against a former employee, claiming in High Court filings seen Friday that the individual owes the firm roughly £400,000 ($542,700) in allegedly stolen travel expenses.



Tullett Prebon Group Ltd. has brought a suit against Antony Reed Stichman, saying that he was in breach of his contractual and fiduciary duties when between May 2011 and July 2017 he routinely used company credit cards and frequent flyer points for his own personal use, and falsely labelled...

