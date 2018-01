UK Lawmakers Extend Pension Inquiry Deadline

Law360, London (January 5, 2018, 6:23 PM GMT) -- A U.K. parliamentary committee is extending a deadline until the end of January as it seeks evidence for an inquiry into a controversial new form of pension, which offers a target payout rather than a promised amount on retirement, a representative confirmed on Friday.



The delay came after the House of Commons Work and Pensions Committee said it had not yet received enough evidence from interested parties, the representative said.



The WPC launched an inquiry into "collective defined contribution schemes," or CDC schemes, in November, with...

