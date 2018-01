Singapore Real Estate Giant Sells 20 Malls For $1.3B

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 2:24 PM EST) -- Singapore-based real estate company CapitaLand Ltd. on Friday said it struck a deal to sell off its stake in 20 Chinese shopping malls to an undisclosed buyer for nearly 8.4 billion Chinese yuan ($1.3 billion).



According to the company’s announcement, it’s selling its interest in companies that own the malls, which are spread out in 19 different cities including Beijing and Chengdu, through its shopping mall unit CapitaLand Mall Asia. Out of those 19 cities, CapitaLand said 14 of them are “noncore” cities where the company...

To view the full article, register now.