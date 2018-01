JPMorgan Sued For $875M Over Nigerian Oil Deal Payments

Law360, London (January 5, 2018, 5:06 PM GMT) -- U.S. banking giant JPMorgan Chase Bank NA is being sued in London for a total $875 million by the Nigerian government over disputed money transfers in 2011 and 2013 related to an illegal oil deal, according to court documents seen by Law360 on Friday.



The claim alleges JPMorgan failed to act with “reasonable care and skill” when it authorized more than $800 million in payments resulting from a notorious oil deal. (AP) The Federal Republic of Nigeria alleges the bank was “grossly negligent” when, in 2011,...

