NJ Biotech Co. Closes $76M Financing Round

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 5:12 PM EST) -- New Jersey-based private clinical-stage biotechnology company KBP Biosciences closed a $76 million series A financing round, the company said Friday.



KBP Biosciences Co. Ltd., which specializes in development and commercialization of innovative medicines will use the capital to fund the clinical development of its lead drug candidate, KBP-5074, a mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist for cardiovascular disease including uncontrolled hypertension in advanced chronic kidney disease, as well as other projects.



"We are pleased to have attracted this funding from prestigious investors to expand and establish a global presence and...

To view the full article, register now.