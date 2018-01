Group Not Entitled To Info On Employee Who Quit: NJ Panel

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 5:10 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate court ruled Friday that a Libertarian watchdog group wasn’t entitled to personnel records that might explain why an employee in the Ocean County Prosecutor's office decided to resign, although the group claimed it was told he'd failed a drug test.



The court agreed that the prosecutor’s office should conduct a more thorough review of its records, but said that the state’s open records law did not give Libertarians for Transparent Government the right to information that might explain what motivated the resignation...

