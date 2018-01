Canada Goes On Offense To Make NAFTA Case To US Farmers

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 2:12 PM EST) -- Canada’s top agricultural official began meeting prominent members of the powerful U.S. farm lobby Friday in Tennessee as part of an effort to build support and consensus for the ongoing North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation, which would likely have no shot at succeeding without support from food producers.



Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay is attending the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention over the weekend and into Monday, where the NAFTA process is expected to be at the top of his list of talking points with...

