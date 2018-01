GEICO Customers Seek Class Cert. In Car Tax Payment Suit

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:37 PM EST) -- Litigation against the GEICO insurance company for failing to pay for sales tax and transfer fees when vehicles are totaled should proceed as a class action, attorneys for a car accident victim argued in a motion filed in a Florida federal court Thursday.



Certifying a class of policyholders on leased vehicles “makes good sense” because the value of individual claims is small — about $1,500 each — and litigating them on an individual basis would be “inefficient and unfair to individual insureds who lack resources commensurate...

