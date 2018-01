OIG Allows Free Drugs After Axing Charity's Kickback Shield

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:15 PM EST) -- Drugmakers can give free medicines to patients affected by a major charity’s decision to halt financial assistance after losing Anti-Kickback Statute immunity, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a letter released Friday.



The OIG gave its blessing to freebies in a letter to the general counsel of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. The overture came after a Thursday announcement by the Caring Voice Coalition charity that it would not provide financial assistance to needy patients...

To view the full article, register now.