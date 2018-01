Product Liability Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

Law360, Philadelphia (January 31, 2018, 12:15 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP notched courtroom wins for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in so-called Engle progeny cases and Johnson & Johnson in the first trial over the alleged connection between the company's talc products and mesothelioma to go to verdict, helping land the firm among Law360's Product Liability Groups of the Year for the fifth straight time.



The group grew to 48 partners and 225 additional attorneys working out of eight offices in 2017, after adding new teams in New York City and Austin, Texas. Practice group...

