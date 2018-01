EEOC Urges Justices To Pass On ‘Mark Of The Beast’ Case

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday not to review a finding that a Consol Energy worker was effectively fired for refusing to submit to a hand-scanning ID device he believed would brand him with the biblical "mark of the beast.”



Opposing Consol’s petition for certiorari, the EEOC said the Fourth Circuit got it right when it held that Consol “constructively discharged” worker Beverly Butcher Jr. — essentially forced him to retire — in violation of his civil rights, even...

To view the full article, register now.