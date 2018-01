UK Loss Adjuster Gets Record Fine For Flouting Privacy Law

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:08 PM EST) -- An insurance claims firm and two of its senior members were hit with record fines after an English jury convicted them of hiring private detectives to illegally hunt down the personal bank records of a businessman they were researching, the U.K’s privacy watchdog said Friday.



The total fine of £185,000 ($250,000) levied against Kent-based loss adjuster Woodgate and Clark Ltd., the firm’s senior staffers and two investigators they hired is the highest punishment ever imposed under section 55 of England’s Data Protection Act, the U.K.'s Information Commissioner's...

