Brendan Byrne Leaves Legacy Of Casinos, Land Preservation

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:07 PM EST) -- The late New Jersey Gov. Brendan T. Byrne ushered in new eras for gambling and land preservation during a career that also included stints as a prosecutor, judge and partner at what is now Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello PC, according to those who recalled his legacy on Friday.



In the wake of Byrne's death on Thursday at age 93 from a lung infection, accolades for the Livingston resident poured in from figures familiar with the Democrat's stint as as a county prosecutor, an...

