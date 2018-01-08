By Arthur Kohn, Sandra Flow, Mary Alcock and Elizabeth Bieber January 8, 2018, 12:52 PM ESTLaw360, New York (January 8, 2018, 12:52 PM EST) -- On Nov. 1, 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released guidance (Staff Legal Bulletin No. 14I) clarifying the scope and application of the ordinary business and economic relevance grounds for excluding a shareholder proposal under Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) from a company’s proxy statement.[1] On Nov. 20, Apple Inc. became the first corporation to attempt to use this guidance in a request for no-action relief from the staff of the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance,...
Apple’s Unsuccessful Test Of SEC Proxy Guidance
