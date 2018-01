Privacy Group Of The Year: Cohen Milstein

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:24 PM EST) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC last year carved out new legal ground in brokering a record-setting $115 million deal to end litigation over a massive 2015 data breach at the nation's second-largest health insurer, enough to earn the firm a spot among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



Anthem Inc. agreed to a preliminary deal resolving a crush of multidistrict litigation in August after Cohen Milstein and co-counsel convinced a California federal judge to keep alive claims that the health care giant had breached a contract with...

