Fed. Circ. Won't Give Converted Motor Homes A Duty Break

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday declined to give duty-free treatment to converted motor homes, in a case that turned on a debate about the motor homes that were built in Canada and the Chrysler vans from which they were converted.



Writing for the unanimous panel, Circuit Judge Richard G. Taranto said that when Pleasure-Way Industries Inc. bought a fleet of Chrysler Sprinter vans and shipped them to Canada to be converted into its Plateau TS and Ascent TS motor homes, it created a “commercially different” product...

