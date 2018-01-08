Health Republic’s Curious Liquidation: Part 13

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 3:54 PM EST) -- Catch up on previous installments of this series here.



We thought about skipping Part 13 and going straight to Part 14, but that might confuse readers who don’t suffer from triskaidekaphobia.[1] Let’s confront this irrational fear and see where the liquidation of Health Republic Insurance of New York Inc. (Health Republic) now stands.



First, we will look at the processing of Health Republic’s unpaid claims. Then we will return to two principal themes of this series: (1) how much of Health Republic’s assets has been spent...

To view the full article, register now.