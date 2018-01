Meet The Trump-Appointed Judge Deciding Who Leads CFPB

Law360, Washington (January 5, 2018, 3:55 PM EST) -- The fight over who should lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is one of the most visible legal fights over the direction and control of President Donald Trump's government, and it's being decided by a Trump-appointed judge with just months on the bench.



U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly at his Senate confirmation hearing. (Getty) U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly was confirmed by the Senate Sept. 5 on a 94-2 vote, three months after the chamber received his nomination.



His appointment attracted far less attention...

