Hensarling Aide To Take Up CFPB Chief Of Staff Post

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:59 PM EST) -- Kirsten Sutton Mork, a top staffer to House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, will soon take over as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s chief of staff, Hensarling said in a Friday statement.



The appointment of Mork, 34, puts a longtime aide to one of the CFPB’s staunchest congressional opponents near the top of the bureau’s operating hierarchy. She will serve under Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who has been serving as acting CFPB director since Thanksgiving weekend, although his status is the...

