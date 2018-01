State Med Mal Agency Overstepped Authority, La. Court Says

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 3:28 PM EST) -- A Louisiana appellate court has ordered the state board that oversees medical malpractice reviews to allow a patient to proceed with her case, determining the board did not have the right to deny the claim after an undelivered notice caused her to miss a filing fee deadline.



The appellate panel had strong words Friday for the Patient Compensation Fund Oversight Board, accusing it of attempting to usurp functions of the judicial branch by interpreting the Louisiana Medical Malpractice Act and calling the board’s interpretation “arbitrary” and...

