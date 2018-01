Manhattan's New Top Cop Taps Kirkland Partner As Deputy

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman tapped Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner and former securities enforcement official Robert Khuzami to be his right hand in the powerful Manhattan federal prosecutor's office on Friday, the same day Berman took office on an interim basis.



Before joining Kirkland in 2013, Khuzami was head of the enforcement division at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission where he worked to shore up the agency's reputation and institute reforms in the wake of the financial crisis.



Khuzami also brings 12 years of experience...

