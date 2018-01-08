ITC Greenlights Duties On Chinese, Indian Tubing Imports

By Tiffany Hu

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission voted in favor of countervailing duties on cold-drawn mechanical tubing Friday, determining that illegally subsidized shipments from China and India had “materially injured” the U.S. industry.

Four commissioners, including Chairman Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, agreed with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s September finding that the countries’ tubing imports unfairly undercut American competition. A public report detailing the commission’s findings will be available by Feb. 14, according to the Friday statement.

“As a result of the commission’s affirmative determinations, Commerce will issue countervailing...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular