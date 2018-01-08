ITC Greenlights Duties On Chinese, Indian Tubing Imports

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission voted in favor of countervailing duties on cold-drawn mechanical tubing Friday, determining that illegally subsidized shipments from China and India had “materially injured” the U.S. industry.



Four commissioners, including Chairman Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, agreed with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s September finding that the countries’ tubing imports unfairly undercut American competition. A public report detailing the commission’s findings will be available by Feb. 14, according to the Friday statement.



“As a result of the commission’s affirmative determinations, Commerce will issue countervailing...

To view the full article, register now.