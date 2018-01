Mass. Looks To Toss Trans Inmate's Accommodation Suit

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:51 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Department of Correction urged a federal judge on Friday to nix a lawsuit in which a transgender woman currently serving time in a men's prison claims her gender dysphoria has been inadequately accommodated and she has been subjected to discrimination and harassment.



The DOC filed a motion to dismiss Jane Doe’s lawsuit asserting claims against it for violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, the equal protection and due process clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the...

To view the full article, register now.