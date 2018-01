DOL Resuscitates 17 Bush-Era FLSA Opinion Letters

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 8:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday reissued more than a dozen advisory opinion letters that had been published late in former President George W. Bush’s administration but later rescinded, letters that could give employers guidance on a wide range of wage issues under the Fair Labor Standards Act.



The DOL reinstituted 17 so-called opinion letters that had been issued in January 2009 by then-acting Wage and Hour Division Administrator Alexander Passantino but were later withdrawn after former President Barack Obama took office.



Opinion letters allow...

To view the full article, register now.