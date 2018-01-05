Health Co. Hit With Erection Illustration Copyright Suit

Law360, Springfield (January 5, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- Central Illinois health care chain Springfield Clinic LLC was hit with a copyright suit in Illinois federal court on Friday, alleging the company used and distributed a copyrighted medical illustration without the artist’s permission.



Medical illustrator William Westwood lodged the three-count suit against Springfield Clinic, claiming the company did not seek Westwood’s approval for its use of his illustration titled “Physiology of Erection” in in-person seminars, a slideshow disseminated on the internet and in an online video.



“In publishing Westwood’s illustration on its own website and...

