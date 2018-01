PPG Retirees Get Cert., Prodding From Judge In 12-Year Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 5, 2018, 10:26 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Friday certified a class of PPG Industries Inc. retirees who accuse the company of rolling back lifetime health benefits that had been promised in a series of union contracts, but also advised the parties to the 12-year-old suit to get things moving.



U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson agreed to certify a class of PPG retirees who were members of one of a handful of unions and party to collective bargaining agreements going back as far as 1984 that included a...

