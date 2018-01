Subway Founder's Cos. Get $10M Atty Fees Award In Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 5, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- Real estate companies connected to the estate of Subway co-founder Fred DeLuca won $10.3 million in attorneys’ fees, costs and interest, adding to an earlier reported $12.8 million award over a soured partnership with a real estate developer, according to a Florida state court decision Friday.



Circuit Court Judge Donald Hafele said that the DeLuca companies' Holland & Knight LLP attorneys’ rates were reasonable, agreeing to an award that includes $8.6 million in fees, $1.3 million in costs and some prejudgment interest for the time between...

